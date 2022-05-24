Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle to learn Suzy's secret link to Holly?

Moira Dingle opens up about her daughter's overdose death to Suzy... Will Suzy admit she knew Holly?

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle shares her heartache in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Moira Dingle told Suzy that her daughter Holly died over a heroin overdose she didn't pick up on Suzy's jittery reaction.

Farmer Moira and events planner Suzy had been chatting about the possibility of using Butler's Farm for weddings and parties. But when Suzy suggested they could make use of a certain field, Moira said it was a no-go zone explaining her daughter was buried there.

Moira was approached about using Butler's Farm for events by Suzy and Leyla. (Image credit: ITV)

Suzy learned Moira's daughter Holly was buried in a field on the farm - and was horrified to realise she knew Holly. (Image credit: ITV)

Suzy was embarrassed to have put her foot in it but her feelings changed entirely when her colleague Leyla then pointed out a photo of Holly, and Suzy realised she knew her.

Moira's daughter Holly died from a heroin overdose in 2016. (Image credit: ITV)

After legging it from Moira's kitchen, Suzy went down a rabbit hole online, looking into Holly's death.

As Suzy began to piece together the facts and the timeline, she realised she'd given the Barton girl money for drugs the night she died and became convinced Holly's death was her fault.

Leyla was shocked to hear about Suzy's link to Moira's late daughter Holly. (Image credit: ITV)

Suzy's explained everything to Leyla and her girlfriend Vanessa knows some of it, but Moira doesn't know a thing.

In a bid to steer clear of Moira, Suzy has since backtracked on the whole idea of using Butler's and has claimed the farm is no longer a viable option for events.

At the Hide, Suzy's on the backfoot when Moira sits down at her table and starts talking about Holly. With Suzy's guilt eating away at her, will she speak up?

Will Suzy tell Moira she knew Holly? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, party-girl Leyla makes a bad decision, and Brenda worries about Faith.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.