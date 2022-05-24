Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle to learn Suzy's secret link to Holly?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 3rd June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle shares her heartache in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Moira Dingle told Suzy that her daughter Holly died over a heroin overdose she didn't pick up on Suzy's jittery reaction.
Farmer Moira and events planner Suzy had been chatting about the possibility of using Butler's Farm for weddings and parties. But when Suzy suggested they could make use of a certain field, Moira said it was a no-go zone explaining her daughter was buried there.
Suzy was embarrassed to have put her foot in it but her feelings changed entirely when her colleague Leyla then pointed out a photo of Holly, and Suzy realised she knew her.
After legging it from Moira's kitchen, Suzy went down a rabbit hole online, looking into Holly's death.
As Suzy began to piece together the facts and the timeline, she realised she'd given the Barton girl money for drugs the night she died and became convinced Holly's death was her fault.
Suzy's explained everything to Leyla and her girlfriend Vanessa knows some of it, but Moira doesn't know a thing.
In a bid to steer clear of Moira, Suzy has since backtracked on the whole idea of using Butler's and has claimed the farm is no longer a viable option for events.
At the Hide, Suzy's on the backfoot when Moira sits down at her table and starts talking about Holly. With Suzy's guilt eating away at her, will she speak up?
Elsewhere, party-girl Leyla makes a bad decision, and Brenda worries about Faith.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
