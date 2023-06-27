Emmerdale spoilers: Naomi Walters FLEES the village with Vinny's money?

Naomi is tempted by Victor's suggestion to do a runner with Vinny's cash.

Emmerdale's Naomi Walters considers taking Vinny's money and making a run for it in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Naomi is drowning in debt and hasn't been able to see a way out of the mess she's in.

But help was on hand from her new friend Vinny when he offered her a chunk of his windfall.

Naomi was taken aback by the generous offer, but persuaded by her grandfather, Victor to accept.

Naomi has grown close to the former convict, despite Charles's warnings that he's trouble and she should stay well clear of him.

Will Naomi take advantage of Vinny's generosity? (Image credit: ITV)

Keeping to his pledge to help, Vinny gives Naomi the money, who is delighted.

The troubled lass has every intention of using Vinny's dosh to settle her debts, but Victor has other ideas.

He suggests she keep the cash to herself instead of paying her outstanding bills, and Naomi is clearly tempted by the idea.

While considering what to with Vinny's money, Naomi ends up in bother at work when Chas and Marlon accuse her of giving Victor free pints.

The public confrontation leaves Naomi feeling humiliated so in dramatic fashion she announces she's quitting before storming out of the pub.

Later, Naomi is still stewing over the run-in and tells Victor she's seriously considering taking Vinny's winnings and leaving - for good.

We know Naomi is set to exit shortly, following actress Karene Peter's decision to quit the soap.

Will she do a runner with Vinny's fortune?

Naomi quits her job after being accused of giving Victor free drinks. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile over at Home Farm, Kim is shocked to find a positive pregnancy test in the bin.

Jumping to conclusions, Kim assumes it belongs to Gabby and that she's carrying former fiancé Nicky's kid. Gabby's hopes of a happy ever after were cruelly dashed when Caleb's son jilted her on their wedding day after revealing he was actually gay.

Later, Kim confronts her protegee about the test, but Gabby denies any knowledge of it and insists she's not in the family way.

However, it soon becomes clear who it belongs to when Dawn starts feeling experiencing morning sickness.

Billy arrives to see his wife and is over the moon when she reveals they're going to be parents.

Will their family be equally chuffed by the news?

Billy is overjoyed to learn Dawn is expecting a baby. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.