Emmerdale spoilers: Nate Robinson has BIG fears for Mackenzie

Nate Robinson knows how hard it is to stay away from your child and fears his best friend Mack Boyd is fooling himself about his unborn son.

Emmerdale's Nate Robinson reckons Mack Boyd's kidding himself in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nate Dingle's already put it out there that Mack Boyd's more into his secret baby than he's letting on.

With Chloe having revealed she's carrying Mackenzie's son, emotions are flying high and the cheating pair end up rowing about how things will pan out once the baby's arrived.

While Mack's adamant that he won't be having anything to do with the baby and will, instead, be putting all his energies into his relationship with his fiancée Charity Dingle.

As a dad who's being kept from his child, Nate just knows his broody friend isn't going to be able to keep away.

Mackenzie is the secret father of Chloe Harris' baby son. (Image credit: ITV)

Unaware of her fiancé Mack's inner turmoil, Charity's got angst of her own to deal with when she overhears Noah snapping at Amelia.

It's all because Samson has washed his hands of Esther leaving Amelia distraught and wondering how she'll cover the childcare her baby daddy has been doing.

When Amelia asks Noah if she could use some of his trust fund to help, he snaps at his girlfriend. But Noah hasn't got any money of course, as he's been forced to hand it over to his conniving cousin Samson.

Is curious Charity about to find out what's been going on?

Amelia's upset when Samson suddenly washes his hands of any involvement with baby Esther. (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Kim has a decision to make about manny Nicky whose contract is up for renewal.

Kim asks Dawn and Gabby what they think of Nicky the manny's work with their kids. (Image credit: ITV)

She ends up offering Nicky a permanent position, unaware that her employee is already breaking the terms of the contract as he's sleeping with Gabby!

As the couple sneak upstairs to 'celebrate' are they about to get caught out?

Nicky the manny is offered a permanent contract with Kim who doesn't realise he's sleeping with Gabby under his boss' very nose! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, with the custody hearing coming up, Manpreet and Naomi urge Alex to fight Dawn and Billy to keep a place in his kids' lives. But all dodgy Alex can think about is the drugs robbery he's planning…

Is his good guy act about to shatter?

Naomi reckons Alex should fight to stay in his children's lives. But Alex has other things on his mind: like planning his robbery. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.