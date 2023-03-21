Emmerdale spoilers: Nate Robinson has BIG fears for Mackenzie
Airs Tuesday 28th March 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Nate Robinson reckons Mack Boyd's kidding himself in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Nate Dingle's already put it out there that Mack Boyd's more into his secret baby than he's letting on.
With Chloe having revealed she's carrying Mackenzie's son, emotions are flying high and the cheating pair end up rowing about how things will pan out once the baby's arrived.
While Mack's adamant that he won't be having anything to do with the baby and will, instead, be putting all his energies into his relationship with his fiancée Charity Dingle.
As a dad who's being kept from his child, Nate just knows his broody friend isn't going to be able to keep away.
Unaware of her fiancé Mack's inner turmoil, Charity's got angst of her own to deal with when she overhears Noah snapping at Amelia.
It's all because Samson has washed his hands of Esther leaving Amelia distraught and wondering how she'll cover the childcare her baby daddy has been doing.
When Amelia asks Noah if she could use some of his trust fund to help, he snaps at his girlfriend. But Noah hasn't got any money of course, as he's been forced to hand it over to his conniving cousin Samson.
Is curious Charity about to find out what's been going on?
At Home Farm, Kim has a decision to make about manny Nicky whose contract is up for renewal.
She ends up offering Nicky a permanent position, unaware that her employee is already breaking the terms of the contract as he's sleeping with Gabby!
As the couple sneak upstairs to 'celebrate' are they about to get caught out?
Elsewhere, with the custody hearing coming up, Manpreet and Naomi urge Alex to fight Dawn and Billy to keep a place in his kids' lives. But all dodgy Alex can think about is the drugs robbery he's planning…
Is his good guy act about to shatter?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!