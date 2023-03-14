Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet Sharma is ATTACKED?
Airs Wednesday 22nd March at 7.3opm on ITV.
Manpreet Sharma's life is in danger in Wednesday's Emmerdale episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).
After the electrics are vandalised at the surgery, doctors Liam Cavanagh and Manpreet are forced to deal with the issues surrounding the surgery's closure.
Naomi Walters' scheming boyfriend Alex Moore listens in, before stealing Manpreet's surgery keys from her bag.
After revealing that he was planning to rob the surgery for drugs, he sets his plan in motion as he arms himself with a crowbar and lets himself into the surgery.
When Manpreet arrives at the surgery, she's baffled to see the front door open and goes to her office. However, she's clueless to the fact that Alex is waiting for her with the crowbar raised. Will Alex attack Manpreet for interfering in his sinister plan?
Meanwhile, Noah Dingle is at a loss when he discovers that Amelia Spencer is thinking about quitting college due to difficulties finding childcare for baby Esther.
Charity Dingle is becoming increasingly nervous about Moira Dingle organising her hen party. Later, Moira has some burning questions for her brother Mackenzie Boyd— is he sure he wants to give up the opportunity to have a baby of his own?
Mack's fiancé Charity is unimpressed to see Moira planting seeds of doubt in his mind.
The next day, Liam invites Paddy Kirk to live with him after Marlon Dingle voiced his concerns about Paddy leaving the village. Paddy is over the moon with Liam's offer.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Sharma - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.