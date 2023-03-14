Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet Sharma is ATTACKED?

Manpreet Sharma's life is in danger in Wednesday's Emmerdale episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).

After the electrics are vandalised at the surgery, doctors Liam Cavanagh and Manpreet are forced to deal with the issues surrounding the surgery's closure.

Naomi Walters' scheming boyfriend Alex Moore listens in, before stealing Manpreet's surgery keys from her bag.

After revealing that he was planning to rob the surgery for drugs, he sets his plan in motion as he arms himself with a crowbar and lets himself into the surgery.

When Manpreet arrives at the surgery, she's baffled to see the front door open and goes to her office. However, she's clueless to the fact that Alex is waiting for her with the crowbar raised. Will Alex attack Manpreet for interfering in his sinister plan?

Alex Moore breaks into the surgery — but will he attack Manpreet? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Noah Dingle is at a loss when he discovers that Amelia Spencer is thinking about quitting college due to difficulties finding childcare for baby Esther.

Charity Dingle is becoming increasingly nervous about Moira Dingle organising her hen party. Later, Moira has some burning questions for her brother Mackenzie Boyd— is he sure he wants to give up the opportunity to have a baby of his own?

Mack's fiancé Charity is unimpressed to see Moira planting seeds of doubt in his mind.

Charity Dingle is unhappy with Moira Dingle's questions for Mackenzie Boyd. (Image credit: ITV)

The next day, Liam invites Paddy Kirk to live with him after Marlon Dingle voiced his concerns about Paddy leaving the village. Paddy is over the moon with Liam's offer.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.