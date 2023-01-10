Emmerdale spoilers: Will pregnant Chloe Harris confess EVERYTHING?

Pregnant Chloe Harris is on the ropes when Sarah Sugden guesses Mack's the father of her baby.

Emmerdale's Chloe Harris' baby secret is at risk in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm

Chloe Harris is caught totally off-guard when her bessie mate Sarah Sugden asks her if Mack, her gran Charity's fiance, is the father of her unborn baby!

He is, of course, but Chloe and Mack don't want anyone to know that. Least of all Sarah and least of all Mack's feisty fiancee Charity who recently took pity on pregnant Chloe and invited her to move in.

Barely missing a beat, Chloe feigns shock and horror in the face of Sarah's suspicion and does such a good job at covering her tracks that Sarah's left feeling guilty for even thinking it.

The saga serves as a huge warning bell for Chloe who seeks out Mack and insists he pulls himself together and starts acting normally as people (Sarah) have started to notice something's up.

Gabby Thomas is left feeling utterly humiliated when she tries to kiss Home Farm's manny, Nicky, who reels and says he doesn't like her like that!

It's a huge blow to the young mum who celebrates a milestone development in her career when Kim Tate appoints her as her deputy after Gabby wows Nicola and her council cronies with her new business idea.

To add to Gabby's humiliation, Dawn witnesses the whole thing.

Elsewhere, Amy's shaken when Kyle's solicitor mentions that the judge presiding over the hearing may well be a problem. Cain agrees and informs his son's mum that when Judge Forsyth hears Kyle's his, the kid's going to be fighting a losing battle. Gulp.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm