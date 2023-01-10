Emmerdale spoilers: Will pregnant Chloe Harris confess EVERYTHING?
Airs Tuesday 17th January 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chloe Harris' baby secret is at risk in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chloe Harris is caught totally off-guard when her bessie mate Sarah Sugden asks her if Mack, her gran Charity's fiance, is the father of her unborn baby!
He is, of course, but Chloe and Mack don't want anyone to know that. Least of all Sarah and least of all Mack's feisty fiancee Charity who recently took pity on pregnant Chloe and invited her to move in.
Barely missing a beat, Chloe feigns shock and horror in the face of Sarah's suspicion and does such a good job at covering her tracks that Sarah's left feeling guilty for even thinking it.
The saga serves as a huge warning bell for Chloe who seeks out Mack and insists he pulls himself together and starts acting normally as people (Sarah) have started to notice something's up.
Gabby Thomas is left feeling utterly humiliated when she tries to kiss Home Farm's manny, Nicky, who reels and says he doesn't like her like that!
It's a huge blow to the young mum who celebrates a milestone development in her career when Kim Tate appoints her as her deputy after Gabby wows Nicola and her council cronies with her new business idea.
To add to Gabby's humiliation, Dawn witnesses the whole thing.
Elsewhere, Amy's shaken when Kyle's solicitor mentions that the judge presiding over the hearing may well be a problem. Cain agrees and informs his son's mum that when Judge Forsyth hears Kyle's his, the kid's going to be fighting a losing battle. Gulp.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
