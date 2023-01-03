Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd reels as Charity invites pregnant Chloe to move in!

Mackenzie doesn't know where to put himself when he learns Chloe is moving in…

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd's dirty secret creeps ever closer in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Turning up at Chloe's hospital bed with his fiancee Charity in tow was bad enough for Mackenzie Boyd.

But things are about to get SUPER AWKWARD when Charity insists the pregnant young woman moves in with them!

Mack's desperate to keep Charity from finding out that last summer, after a huge row, he had a one-night stand with Chloe and got her pregnant.

Of course, Charity is none the wiser. Not wanting to see Chloe on the streets, when she and granddaughter Sarah collect her from hospital, she insists Chloe moves in!

Mack's face is a picture when he arrives home to find Chloe has come home to roost.

As Mack confides in Nate — who knows all about what happened with Chloe — will he agree when his mate suggests he's more into the idea of Chloe and the baby than he's letting on?

Down the road, April and Cathy listen as Arthur tells him he's got a plan to take on Marshall… Elsewhere, Dingle siblings Chas and Cain are still at odds.

