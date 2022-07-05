Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola King makes a breakthrough… has she found her attacker?

Nicola King calls the police with important information about her attack.

Emmerdale's Nicola King is fighting back in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nicola King was once one of the feistiest women in the village. But her ordeal at the hands of a gobby group of girls who beat her black and blue has changed all that.

The mum has been going through hell since the attack and has become a terrified prisoner in her own home.

But Nicola's behaviour has told its own story and her family and friends are now aware and ready to help and listen.

Bolstered, Nicola has felt strong enough to try to fight back and find her assailants herself. And posting the video of her ordeal on her social media pages seemed a good place to start.

As the post gets shared and starts racking up views, Nicola is soon has a name to go on.

Will PC Swirling act on the information?

Over at the salon, it's trainee Sandra's first day. Bernice fumes when she's charged with showing Liv's dodgy mum the ropes. How will Sandra get on?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.