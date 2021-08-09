'Emmerdale' spoilers: NIGHTMARE for David Metcalfe!

David Metcalfe (played by Matthew Wolfenden) believes his young son Theo is safe in the hands of villager Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) on Emmerdale (ITV, 8.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But as was seen in the first episode of tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, David's jealous and possessive girlfriend Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is out to sabotage her boyfriend's friendship with single mum Victoria.



So in plot to frame and discredit innocent Victoria, scheming Meena appears to have disappeared with Theo!



Victoria is horrified when there is no sign of Theo, who vanished while she was looking after him and her own son Harry.



Victoria quickly alerts David, who is horrified at the thought of something TERRIBLE happening to his beloved son.



How could this happen?



WHY wasn't Victoria keeping a closer eye on both boys?



Unaware of Meena's meddling, David and Victoria begin a frantic search of the village for missing Theo.



Has Meena taken the little boy somewhere?



And if so, is he really safe in her hands given her disturbed past and recent MURDEROUS behaviour?



Will David and Victoria find Theo before something TERRIBLE happens?

David is horrified when Victoria reveals his son Theo has gone missing on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) has been getting disillusioned with the search for the family of her heart donor.



But now it seems her uncle Noah Tate (Jack Downham) has a new lead to share with her.



Sarah is excited at the possibility that Noah has tracked down the family who helped save her life a few years ago.



So WHY does Noah caution Sarah about continuing her search?

Noah has news for Sarah that could help with the search for her mystery heart donor's family on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) is worried the baby bombshell could wreck her and Liam's (Jonny McPherson) marriage.



The grieving doctor has already made it clear that he can't handle any more shocks and surprises after the "accidental death" of his daughter Leanna.



Where will the couple go from here, now that Liam has accidentally discovered Leyla's discarded pregnancy test kit?





Leyla finds herself in a tricky situation on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.