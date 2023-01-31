Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle forced to go on a DOUBLE-DATE with his dad

Bear lines two ladies up for a night out with him and his newly-single son Paddy.

Paddy Dingle may be lonely as hell right now but that's not to say he's looking for a new partner.

He's still nursing a broken heart following the break up of his marriage to love-cheat Chas after her devastating affair with Al Chapman tore their marriage and their family apart, and his self-confidence is now at a record low.

But Paddy's dad Bear is desperate to cheer up his son and has decided that a double date is JUST THE THING. What could possibly go wrong?!

Bear tries to cheer up Paddy who is far from ready for romance.

In the Woolie, Paddy reels when he's ambushed into sitting to have a drink with Bear and two ladies, Carol and Bev. It's the last thing the vet needs right now.

Talk soon turns to going out on the town and Paddy is relieved when he manages to wriggle his way out of the plan.

Elsewhere, Naomi takes action to help her brother Ethan when she finds out he's considering resigning from work because of all the trouble with Greg.

Naomi is on a mission to help her brother, Ethan.

Ethan's thinking of resigning and dropping the case against Greg who tried to make a move on his boyfriend Marcus.

With sleazy Greg trying to discredit Ethan's complaint, Naomi sets out to strengthen her sibling's case.

After some pretty persistent persuasion, she gets Nate to loiter in a bar ready to give Greg the eye, and he soon takes the bait… will their plan work?

Nate is persuaded to act as a honey trap for Greg and is poised to record the whole thing on his phone as proof.

Elsewhere, Bob is on a mission to broker peace between sisters-at-war Bernice and Nicola.

