Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle is consumed with grief

Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle is raw with emotion in Friday's episode

Paddy Dingle's life has been in freefall ever since he learned his wife Chas had been planning to run off with another man.

As his happy family life fell apart and his heart broke, the vet's problems came crashing down on him. Feeling as if he couldn't go on, the dad attempted suicide.

Paddy made it through those darkest of moments but he's still totally raw as his feelings and experiences swirl around him.

Visiting Grace's tree to feel close to the daughter he and Chas lost in 2018 when she died the same day she was born, Paddy struggles to handle a huge wave of grief.

Who will support him?

One of the trigger's for Paddy's current pain is Chloe whose newborn son Reuben is fighting for his life in hospital having contracted meningitis.

As the new mum breaks down, it's her sister Amy who provides the comfort she needs. Will the tot's secret dad Mack risk an appearance to check in on his tiny boy?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV