Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle REFUSES to spend the night with Mandy
Airs Wednesday 21st June 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle keeps Mandy at arm's length in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Mandy and Paddy are feeling as if they're on show now they're back together.
But all the interest in their renewed relationship is making them uneasy especially since it's not been plain sailing so far.
Trying to get closer to her beloved bloke, Mandy suggests Paddy stays the night and is stung all over again when he comes up with another excuse not to get close to her.
Why is Paddy keeping Mandy at arm's length?
Later, at Pampamanda, rejected Mandy opens up to Rhona while she does her nails. When the vet offers her take on the situation, Mandy's comforted.
Amelia's really excited about her mission to make money on social media and is trying to get her dad on board.
Dan's pretty scathing about the whole thing but later apologises to the teen mum for being negative.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!