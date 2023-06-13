Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle REFUSES to spend the night with Mandy

Paddy is keeping Mandy at arm's length even though they're back together…

Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle keeps Mandy at arm's length in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy and Paddy are feeling as if they're on show now they're back together.

But all the interest in their renewed relationship is making them uneasy especially since it's not been plain sailing so far.

The chemistry used to be there so what's changed for Paddy now he's back with Mandy? (Image credit: ITV)

Trying to get closer to her beloved bloke, Mandy suggests Paddy stays the night and is stung all over again when he comes up with another excuse not to get close to her.

Why is Paddy keeping Mandy at arm's length?

Later, at Pampamanda, rejected Mandy opens up to Rhona while she does her nails. When the vet offers her take on the situation, Mandy's comforted.

Rhona gives Mandy her take on what's going on with Paddy. (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia's really excited about her mission to make money on social media and is trying to get her dad on board.

Dan's pretty scathing about the whole thing but later apologises to the teen mum for being negative.

Dan isn't too thrilled about Amelia trying to earn money on social media. (Image credit: ITV)

