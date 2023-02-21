Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Kirk leaves a GOODBYE note

Paddy Kirk (played by Dominic Brunt) has been on a downward spiral since he discovered the truth about his wife, Chas's (Lucy Pargeter) affair with Al Chapman in Emmerdale (7:00pm — see our TV Guide for listings).



Then his best mate, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), had a stroke.



Life has become too much for village vet, Paddy.



So after unexpectedly returning home to reunite with his friends and family, it soon becomes clear that Paddy is secretly planning a permanent goodbye...



Tonight's ONE HOUR airing of the ITV soap deals with Paddy's troubling suicidal thoughts, as he goes about his day seemingly making amends with family and friends.



But little do they know, Paddy is saying a veiled goodbye...



His family's relief at having him home is short-lived, when Paddy's dad, Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) discovers Paddy has left a goodbye note at The Woolpack...



Everyone is horrified, as they band together to try and find broken man Paddy before there is a truly tragic turn of events...

Naomi Walters (Karene Peters) had better watch out, when she arranges to meet Alex Moore (Liam Boyle) for a drink.



Despite being warned to stay away from the village and his one-time ex-girlfriend, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), bad lad Alex doesn't seem to have got the message.



Unaware of Alex's full story, Naomi remains oblivious to the trouble that she's getting herself into...

Elsewhere, everyone's trying to stay strong for Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) ahead of his hearing over the SHOCK shooting of businessman, Al last year.



Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) still feels responsible for that terrible turn of events in the barn.



After all, Kyle was just defending his dad when he picked-up the shotgun.



However, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) is annoyed when Cain bursts into Keepers Cottage to see their son.



Amy is still secretly planning to push for full custody of Kyle, and doesn't want dodgy father figure Cain anywhere near Kyle...



As everyone remains on tenterhooks, Kyle's solicitor phones with some BIG news!



WHAT is it?

