Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona and Marlon make a MAJOR DECISION about Ivy
Airs Tuesday 16th March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Rhona and Marlon Dingle need to make a decision about Gus and Ivy in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Gus' court case looming, the dad knows he could well go to prison for eight years for fraudulently using Rhona's embryos to get his wife pregnant.
Given that his wife died after giving birth to Ivy, Gus owes it to his baby daughter to make sure she's going to be loved and cared for if he gets sent down.
So he's now in a position in which he needs Rhona's help.
But with Gus having recently stitched her up in court when she stood trial for 'kidnapping' Ivy, the vet isn't feeling particularly up for helping him do anything, let alone get a reduced sentence for what he put he's put them all through.
When Gus begs for help will Rhona agree?
Over at Home Farm, it's action stations as the wedding prep gets underway.
But as the happy couple, Amy and Matty, arrive for their wedding rehearsal, owner Kim demands her payment from wedding planners Suzy and Leyla.
As Kerry flogs her necklace will she come up with the money to foot the bill for her daughter's wedding or is it about to fall apart?
Elsewhere, Billy's shot down in flames when he tells Kim he wants to get his fitness business up and running again.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
- Tom King - James Chase
- Ruby Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!