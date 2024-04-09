Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona and Marlon make a MAJOR DECISION about Ivy

Marlon and Rhona don't know whether they can trust Gus who desperately needs their help.

Emmerdale's Rhona and Marlon Dingle need to make a decision about Gus and Ivy in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Gus' court case looming, the dad knows he could well go to prison for eight years for fraudulently using Rhona's embryos to get his wife pregnant.

Given that his wife died after giving birth to Ivy, Gus owes it to his baby daughter to make sure she's going to be loved and cared for if he gets sent down.

So he's now in a position in which he needs Rhona's help.

But with Gus having recently stitched her up in court when she stood trial for 'kidnapping' Ivy, the vet isn't feeling particularly up for helping him do anything, let alone get a reduced sentence for what he put he's put them all through.

Gus asks for his ex Rhona to help him at his hearing. (Image credit: ITV)

When Gus begs for help will Rhona agree?

Over at Home Farm, it's action stations as the wedding prep gets underway.

But as the happy couple, Amy and Matty, arrive for their wedding rehearsal, owner Kim demands her payment from wedding planners Suzy and Leyla.

Kim tells wedding planners Suzy and Leyla that unless she receives payment for the venue, Amy and Matty won't be getting married in her home. (Image credit: ITV)

As Kerry flogs her necklace will she come up with the money to foot the bill for her daughter's wedding or is it about to fall apart?

Kerry takes her fancy necklace to sell but will she come up with enough cash to pay for Amy's Home Farm wedding? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Billy's shot down in flames when he tells Kim he wants to get his fitness business up and running again.

Billy wants to get his PT business back on track but Kim's having none of it. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.