Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby Miligan hits the bottle hard on New Year's Eve
Airs New Year's Eve 2024 at 7.45pm on ITV.
On New Year's Eve in Emmerdale , Ruby Miligan is in a mess (ITV, 7.45pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's been a terrible Christmas for Ruby.
In fact her life's been terrible since her abusive dad Anthony strolled back into it, dredging up the hideous pain she's tried to suppress her entire adult life.
As the family ring in the New Year at Mill, the tormented mum hits the bottle hard and is in a tearful state.
Is it time for Ruby to bare her soul and tell her husband Caleb that Anthony abused her throughout her childhood and that she's worried her dad is their daughter Steph's biological father?
What secret is Anthony about to learn?
Over at Smithy, Marlon's year couldn't get off to a worse start…
When five flashforwards tease what's to come whose futures are being foretold?
See our TV Guide for full listings and to find out when you can catch Emmerdale on ITV and ITVX.
- General Cast
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
