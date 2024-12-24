Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby Miligan hits the bottle hard on New Year's Eve

Ruby hits the bottle on New Year's Eve but will she expose Anthony?

On New Year's Eve in Emmerdale , Ruby Miligan is in a mess.

It's been a terrible Christmas for Ruby.

In fact her life's been terrible since her abusive dad Anthony strolled back into it, dredging up the hideous pain she's tried to suppress her entire adult life.

As the family ring in the New Year at Mill, the tormented mum hits the bottle hard and is in a tearful state.

Is it time for Ruby to bare her soul and tell her husband Caleb that Anthony abused her throughout her childhood and that she's worried her dad is their daughter Steph's biological father?

What secret is Anthony about to learn?

Over at Smithy, Marlon's year couldn't get off to a worse start…

When five flashforwards tease what's to come whose futures are being foretold?

