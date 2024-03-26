Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby Milligan loses it and HITS CHAS!

Chas is caught in the crossfire when Ruby kicks off at Caleb

Emmerdale's Ruby Milligan accidentally hurts Chas – but will Caleb and the Dingles see it that way in Thursday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

All Ruby Milligan wants is a happy-ever-after with Caleb. Though their marriage is flirty and fiery she'd love nothing more to know her husband will always be committed to her.

But when Caleb reconnected with the Dingles and found himself part of a family, it had a knock-on effect on his marriage to Ruby who saw his long-lost relatives as a threat.

Ruby's not done herself any favours with the Dingles many of whom have found themselves on the wrong side of Caleb's mouthy wife.

As another row erupts between the on-off couple, Ruby absolutely loses it with Caleb.

But as she's tearing into her husband she ends up elbowing his sister Chas in the chest!

Given that Chas has just had a double mastectomy, she's the worst person Ruby could have hurt and she's horrified.

Chas is caught in the crossfire when Ruby loses it with Caleb. (Image credit: ITV)

As she tears into her husband… (Image credit: ITV)

… it's Chas who gets hurt (Image credit: ITV)

Given that Chas has just had a double mastectomy, no one is best pleased with her. Can Ruby make them see it was an accident? (Image credit: ITV)

Will Caleb accept it was an accident or has Ruby totally blown it? Will the Dingles decide they're done with her?

Amy and Matty's wedding plans have been dampened by Claudette who told the couple that they wouldn't be able to use church property as Matty is trans.

Claudette apologises for her prejudice against Matty, who is trans. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Matty accept Claudette's apology – and Kerry's offer to finance the big day?

Elsewhere, Tom boils with rage when Belle tells him a white lie.

Wanting his wife home, he fumes when she tells him she's working late as he knows she's lying.

As the evening wears on, Tom calls again and gets the same answer.

Knowing Belle's in The Hide, he then turns up and has to work really hard not to expose his red-hot fury.

Tom turns up at The Hide… (Image credit: ITV)

… Belle is partying there but has told her husband she is working late. (Image credit: ITV)

Putting another performance, pretending he's the perfect chilled husband, he tells his wife to carry on having fun and returns home.

But behind closed doors his mask drops. Unable to control his anger at Belle's 'defiance', he totally trashes their home.

Will he calm down and confess to what he's done? Or will Tom make up a lie and feed it to Belle?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.