Emmerdale spoilers: Samson Dingle and Amelia Spencer get CLOSER

Emmerdale's Samson Dingle and Amelia Spencer spend more time together in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Samson Dingle has refused to become a dad and accept baby Esther into his life.

Luckily for Amelia, her boyfriend Noah Dingle has since decided to step up and become the dad Esther needs.

But, Noah is left worried when he arrives with Valentine's gifts and sees Samson spending more time with Amelia.

The pair have an awkward exchange before Samson leaves and Amelia is optimistic that the interaction is a positive step to their co-parenting relationship. However, Noah is unconvinced.

Could Samson be having a change of heart about becoming a dad to baby Esther? Or could he have an ulterior motive? Especially with his previous behaviour...

With future storylines teasing that Samson will blackmail Noah for money, could this be the start of his evil scheme?

Elsewhere, Will Taylor is furious about Caleb Miligan constantly taking liberties at Home Farm and recruits hesitant nanny Nicky to spy on the successful businessman.

Will Nicky turn 007 and keep a watchful eye over Caleb?

