Emmerdale spoilers: Samson Dingle and Amelia Spencer get CLOSER
Airs Tuesday 14th February at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Samson Dingle and Amelia Spencer spend more time together in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Samson Dingle has refused to become a dad and accept baby Esther into his life.
Luckily for Amelia, her boyfriend Noah Dingle has since decided to step up and become the dad Esther needs.
But, Noah is left worried when he arrives with Valentine's gifts and sees Samson spending more time with Amelia.
The pair have an awkward exchange before Samson leaves and Amelia is optimistic that the interaction is a positive step to their co-parenting relationship. However, Noah is unconvinced.
Could Samson be having a change of heart about becoming a dad to baby Esther? Or could he have an ulterior motive? Especially with his previous behaviour...
With future storylines teasing that Samson will blackmail Noah for money, could this be the start of his evil scheme?
Elsewhere, Will Taylor is furious about Caleb Miligan constantly taking liberties at Home Farm and recruits hesitant nanny Nicky to spy on the successful businessman.
Will Nicky turn 007 and keep a watchful eye over Caleb?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.