Emmerdale spoilers: scheming Sandra Flaherty is QUIDS IN!

Rishi is mortified about his night with Sandra who milks it for all he's worth…

It's the morning-after-the-night-before for Rishi Sharma who took Sandra Flaherty back to his place and up to his bedroom after he was stood up by an online date.

The hungover granddad is mortified about the evening's events unaware that he's been played by Sandra who totally set him up.

Wanting to absolve his guilt, sheepish Rishi gives Sandra some money to make up for his ungentlemanly behaviour.

Meanwhile, Sandra's thrilled with herself for getting her mitts on some of his windfall. Will she go back for more?

Rishi has no idea he's been set up by money-hungry Sandra. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, troubled teenager Amelia Spencer has the weight of the world on her shoulders.

Amelia's got the weight of the world on her shoulders. (Image credit: ITV)

