Emmerdale spoilers: SECRET MEETING brings SHOCK NEWS to the village
Airs Thursday 21st September 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Gail Loman is shaken in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Ryan Stocks' girlfriend Gail Loman is definitely keeping something from her boyfriend. But what has the barmaid been whispering about in snatched phonecalls away from Ryan's ears?
Well, all is about to be revealed as Gail sneaks off to the village allotments where she meets a woman called Sophie who seems really distressed.
As the women engage in a furtive conversation some bad news is relayed about someone called Oscar which shakes Gail to her core.
Who is Oscar? What's happened? And will Gail confide her pain in Ryan?
Over at Home Farm, Kim Tate is relieved when Gabby changes her mind about selling up and tells her that the HOP is no longer on the market.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
