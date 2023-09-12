Emmerdale spoilers: SECRET MEETING brings SHOCK NEWS to the village

Gail sneaks off to meet someone at the allotments – why the secrecy?

Emmerdale's Gail Loman is shaken in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ryan Stocks' girlfriend Gail Loman is definitely keeping something from her boyfriend. But what has the barmaid been whispering about in snatched phonecalls away from Ryan's ears?

Gail snuck away from a date with Ryan to take a phonecall... why the secrecy? (Image credit: ITV)

Well, all is about to be revealed as Gail sneaks off to the village allotments where she meets a woman called Sophie who seems really distressed.

As the women engage in a furtive conversation some bad news is relayed about someone called Oscar which shakes Gail to her core.

Who is Oscar? What's happened? And will Gail confide her pain in Ryan?

Gail sneakily meets up with a woman called Sophie who has bad news for the barmaid. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Gail confide her upset in Ryan? (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Home Farm, Kim Tate is relieved when Gabby changes her mind about selling up and tells her that the HOP is no longer on the market.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.