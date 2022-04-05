Emmerdale spoilers: serial killer Meena Jutla's trial begins

Murderer Meena Jutla prepares to give the performance of a lifetime in court.

Emmerdale's serial killer Meena Jutla goes on trial in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

The time has come for murderous Meena Jutla to face the music and she's excited about her moment in the spotlight.

It's a totally different story however for the villagers many of whom have been severely affected by Meena's crimes.

They're on edge, hoping that the murderer will remain behind bars where she belongs. They want to see justice served for the loved ones they've lost and for the harm and havoc she's caused.

But Meena's a master manipulator. She managed to conduct her crimes in plain sight while working as a nurse at the local surgery. And she's ready to put on a show.

Ever the manipulator Meena Jutla is on a mission to convince the jury that she's fragile and meek. (Image credit: ITV)

Grieving dad Liam is the first to take the stand. He's in tears as he recounts the harrowing tale of his teenage daughter Leanna's murder. On her 18th birthday, she was thrown from a bridge by Meena.

Grieving dad Liam relives his 18-year-old daughter Leanna's murder. Will Meena publicly confess to throwing Leanna off the bridge? (Image credit: ITV)

On Leanna Cavanagh's 18th birthday, Meena threw her off a bridge. (Image credit: ITV)

The jury seems sympathetic to the GP's plight but things change when Meena's defense team accuses him of having an affair with her.

Furious at the accusation and infuriated by Meena's meek and mild act, he flips and lashes out at her across the courtroom.

Will the jury turn on Liam following his furious outburst?

Liam's sadness turns to rage when he's accused of having an affair with his former colleague Meena. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, it's Rhona's birthday and with her world in freefall following Marlon's stroke, she's not really up for celebrating. But April wants to make it special for her stepmum and pulls off a surprise party in the Woolpack.

Cain heads off to the hospital to see Marlon in Rhona's stead but it doesn't sit right with the vet who hasn't missed a moment at her fiance's bedside so far. Later, she's desperate to see Marlon – but so is his daughter April.

Marlon doesn't want his daughter April to visit him in hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing Marlon doesn't want April to see him in such a poorly state, Rhona's forced to cover up the truth. Cobbling together an excuse to fob her off she tells April there'll be another time.

At Marlon's bedside, Rhona tells him his daughter is missing him like mad. Can she get the family man to change his mind about April coming in?

Rhona's determined to change Marlon's mind. (Image credit: ITV)

Will the chef agree to let April come and spend time at his hospital bedside? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.