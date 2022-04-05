Emmerdale spoilers: serial killer Meena Jutla's trial begins
Airs Monday 11 April 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's serial killer Meena Jutla goes on trial in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
The time has come for murderous Meena Jutla to face the music and she's excited about her moment in the spotlight.
It's a totally different story however for the villagers many of whom have been severely affected by Meena's crimes.
They're on edge, hoping that the murderer will remain behind bars where she belongs. They want to see justice served for the loved ones they've lost and for the harm and havoc she's caused.
But Meena's a master manipulator. She managed to conduct her crimes in plain sight while working as a nurse at the local surgery. And she's ready to put on a show.
Grieving dad Liam is the first to take the stand. He's in tears as he recounts the harrowing tale of his teenage daughter Leanna's murder. On her 18th birthday, she was thrown from a bridge by Meena.
The jury seems sympathetic to the GP's plight but things change when Meena's defense team accuses him of having an affair with her.
Furious at the accusation and infuriated by Meena's meek and mild act, he flips and lashes out at her across the courtroom.
Will the jury turn on Liam following his furious outburst?
Elsewhere, it's Rhona's birthday and with her world in freefall following Marlon's stroke, she's not really up for celebrating. But April wants to make it special for her stepmum and pulls off a surprise party in the Woolpack.
Cain heads off to the hospital to see Marlon in Rhona's stead but it doesn't sit right with the vet who hasn't missed a moment at her fiance's bedside so far. Later, she's desperate to see Marlon – but so is his daughter April.
Knowing Marlon doesn't want April to see him in such a poorly state, Rhona's forced to cover up the truth. Cobbling together an excuse to fob her off she tells April there'll be another time.
At Marlon's bedside, Rhona tells him his daughter is missing him like mad. Can she get the family man to change his mind about April coming in?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
