Emmerdale spoilers: SHOWDOWN for enemies Chas Dingle and Kerry Wyatt
Airs Monday 11th March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Kerry Wyatt reaches out to Chas in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Kerry Wyatt returned to the village she knew she'd have to face Chas, the woman who stole her man, Al Chapman.
Conman Al may be dead and buried but the bad blood remains between the women who were once friends.
Needing to make a fresh start, Kerry agrees to be civil with the landlady but is soon given cause to go one better.
Overhearing Chas on the phone, Kerry's stunned to find out what she's going through.
When Kerry approaches Chas wanting to talk, the landlady is expecting a mouthful and taken aback when she gets the opposite.
Feeling terrible for Chas who's been diagnosed with cancer and is about to have a double mastectomy, Kerry offers her support.
As the women talk about what lies ahead, they decide to put their messy past behind them and move on.
Elsewhere, Charity tries to make progress with her recovery.
After an appointment with her therapist, Charity tries to confront her abandonment issues.
Stirred up and in an emotional state, Charity later needs space from Mack and walks out on him…
Is she going to be OK?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!