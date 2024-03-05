Emmerdale spoilers: SHOWDOWN for enemies Chas Dingle and Kerry Wyatt

Emmerdale's Kerry Wyatt reaches out to Chas in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Kerry Wyatt returned to the village she knew she'd have to face Chas, the woman who stole her man, Al Chapman.

Conman Al may be dead and buried but the bad blood remains between the women who were once friends.

Al left Kerry for Chas who was then still married to Paddy. (Image credit: ITV)

Needing to make a fresh start, Kerry agrees to be civil with the landlady but is soon given cause to go one better.

Overhearing Chas on the phone, Kerry's stunned to find out what she's going through.

When Kerry approaches Chas wanting to talk, the landlady is expecting a mouthful and taken aback when she gets the opposite.

Feeling terrible for Chas who's been diagnosed with cancer and is about to have a double mastectomy, Kerry offers her support.

As the women talk about what lies ahead, they decide to put their messy past behind them and move on.

Elsewhere, Charity tries to make progress with her recovery.

Mack is there for Charity who's struggling with PTSD. (Image credit: ITV)

After an appointment with her therapist, Charity tries to confront her abandonment issues.

But Mack is too much and when he fails to give her space, Charity walks out on him (Image credit: ITV)

Stirred up and in an emotional state, Charity later needs space from Mack and walks out on him…

Is she going to be OK?

