Emmerdale spoilers: Skint Tracy Robinson caught stealing from the shop?

Tracy Robinson has been stealing from the till at the shop.

Emmerdale's Tracy Robinson is a mum in trouble in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tracy's been hiding a big problem from her friends and family.

She's in huge debt and has been stealing from her boss, Pollard, to keep her head above water. Worse still, she ruined Pollard's chance to sell the place so she could continue thieving.

Though Leyla found Tracy with her hands in the till at the village shop, the wedding planner died before she could act on it and help the skint single mum.

As fresh temptation comes Tracy's way, will she manage to resist or succumb?

Will Tracy take more money from the till in Pollard's shop? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, a local family is reeling after having had their world turned upside down.

And Dawn is given a surprise.

