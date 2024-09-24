Emmerdale spoilers: Stay away from my son! Why does Laurel lay into John?

Laurel lays into John Sugden after she learns Arthur has slept with him… But has he?

Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas is gunning for John in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). But why?

Laurel Thomas is a mum on a mission when she hears Arthur telling April that he's slept with John Sugden.

Given that the man is old enough to be the 17-year-old's dad, she's livid.

As Laurel lays into flabbergasted John Sugden in the pub, Arthur cringes.

Will the teenager do the right thing and admit he was lying?

The saga sparks a row in the pub and as the mum and son argue, Arthur lets slip about Laurel's secret smooch with village vicar Charles!

How will Jai react to hear that his ex has already kinda moved on?

In between all the drama, pub landlady Chas enjoys some secret excitement of her own, sharing a charged look with Liam across the bar.

Should Ella be worried about the future of her relationship with Liam?

