Emmerdale spoilers: Steph Miligan wants answers about Anthony's 'disappearance'

Steph wants to know what her parents are hiding

Steph Miligan is suspicious in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Mill, the atmosphere is thick with tension and there's no getting round it.

With Anthony Fox having been found dead, are the Miligan parents in the know? Were they behind his death? Did Caleb kill his father-in-law for abusing Ruby throughout her childhood?

Steph has no idea about any of it but she's not made of stone and wants to know what's going on. And more importantly, she wants to know where her beloved granddad has got to…

Steph with her grandfather Anthony (Image credit: ITV)

Is Steph about to find out that Anthony was the worst kind of man and that he's been murdered as a result?

As Laurel continues to live in fear of her violent brush with Anthony, his tooth remains undetected on the floor at Caleb's depot…

Who's failed on the killer clearup?

