Emmerdale spoilers: Steph Miligan wants answers about Anthony's 'disappearance'
Airs Friday 24th January 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Steph Miligan is suspicious in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Mill, the atmosphere is thick with tension and there's no getting round it.
With Anthony Fox having been found dead, are the Miligan parents in the know? Were they behind his death? Did Caleb kill his father-in-law for abusing Ruby throughout her childhood?
Steph has no idea about any of it but she's not made of stone and wants to know what's going on. And more importantly, she wants to know where her beloved granddad has got to…
Is Steph about to find out that Anthony was the worst kind of man and that he's been murdered as a result?
As Laurel continues to live in fear of her violent brush with Anthony, his tooth remains undetected on the floor at Caleb's depot…
Who's failed on the killer clearup?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She's worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What's On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
