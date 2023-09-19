Emmerdale spoilers: The END for Chloe Harris and Mack?

Chloe Harris and Mackenzie Boyd's relationship could be in jeopardy as Chloe admits the truth.

Emmerdale's Chloe Harris confesses everything to Mackenzie Boyd in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). Could this be the end of their relationship?

When Chloe thought she was pregnant again, Mack was overjoyed at the thought of having another child and proposed to her.

As he excitedly announced their engagement and pregnancy news, he was oblivious to the fact that Chloe had made the devastating discovery that she wasn't actually pregnant.

Fearing that Mack would leave her, Chloe has kept it a secret from her fiancé and has been consumed by guilt ever since.

However, it's not long before the guilt gets too much for Chloe and she admits the truth to Mack. How will he react? Could this be breaking point for the couple?

Given that Mack cheated on Chloe when he slept with his ex-wife Charity Dingle, could this bombshell make him reunite with his former partner?

Manpreet Sharma and Ethan Anderson take the day off work to help hesitant Claudette Anderson organise her late husband Victor's funeral after his tragic death.

Manpreet hasn't always seen eye to eye with her fiery mother-in-law since her arrival, but as she tries her best to encourage Claudette, there is a moment of genuine affection between the pair and they agree to push on with the funeral.

