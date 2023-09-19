Emmerdale spoilers: The END for Chloe Harris and Mack?
Airs Wednesday 27th September 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Chloe Harris confesses everything to Mackenzie Boyd in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). Could this be the end of their relationship?
When Chloe thought she was pregnant again, Mack was overjoyed at the thought of having another child and proposed to her.
As he excitedly announced their engagement and pregnancy news, he was oblivious to the fact that Chloe had made the devastating discovery that she wasn't actually pregnant.
Fearing that Mack would leave her, Chloe has kept it a secret from her fiancé and has been consumed by guilt ever since.
However, it's not long before the guilt gets too much for Chloe and she admits the truth to Mack. How will he react? Could this be breaking point for the couple?
Given that Mack cheated on Chloe when he slept with his ex-wife Charity Dingle, could this bombshell make him reunite with his former partner?
Manpreet Sharma and Ethan Anderson take the day off work to help hesitant Claudette Anderson organise her late husband Victor's funeral after his tragic death.
Manpreet hasn't always seen eye to eye with her fiery mother-in-law since her arrival, but as she tries her best to encourage Claudette, there is a moment of genuine affection between the pair and they agree to push on with the funeral.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.