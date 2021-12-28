'Emmerdale' spoilers: Three cheers for Dawn Taylor and her fiancé Billy!

Dawn Taylor and Billy celebrate their engagement!

Emmerdale's Dawn Taylor is at her happiest in Thursday's second episode (ITV, 8.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dawn Taylor's on a natural high having finally found happiness and stability with her one-true love Billy Fletcher.

Having broken the news of their secret engagement to their loved ones, the couple gather pop some bubbly to celebrate!

But Will's worried about his daughter.

Will is concerned about Dawn's engagement. (Image credit: ITV)

Taking Dawn to one side the concerned father suggests she's rushed into things with Billy seeing as they've only just got back together.

But her dad's warning does nothing to dampen loved-up Dawn's spirits.

Will Dawn's insistence that she and Billy are rock solid allay her dad's fears?

Dawn Taylor tells her dad Will she feels super safe with fiancé Billy. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Cain Dingle's rage continues, and love-cheat Nate's left feeling more vulnerable than ever in the wake of his split from Tracy…

