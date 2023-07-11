Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy Robinson has SHOCK plans for her future
Airs Tuesday 18th July 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's newlywed Tracy Robinson dreams of being her own boss in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
She's not long been back in the village and has returned as Mrs Robinson, having got back together with Nate.
But mum-of-one Tracy wants more out of life than cleaning round at the B&B and would love to open a nursery meaning she could look after Frankie while earning money minding other people's kids.
Picking up on Tracy's low mood, Bob kicks into action and tries to pep her spirits.
Will Bob's pick-me-up chat work? Are he and Bernice about to find themselves out of a helping hand as Tracy tries get to get her idea off the ground?
At Smithy, Faye turns up and reminds Mary that the clock is ticking.
The con-artist wants her ex to change the statement she made to the police and is threatening to release a nude photo of Mary to all the village if she doesn't do her bidding.
As Mary quakes in the face of Faye's out and out nastiness, Rhona arrives and can't believe brazen Faye's gall.
When mother and daughter are alone, Rhona begs Mary not to give in to Faye. But Mary's distraught and is desperate to stop the intimate picture getting into circulation.
With the wedding fast approaching, Laurel's trying her best to resolve the rift between Jai and Rishi.
Having listened to Laurel's pleas, her fiancé grumpily tells his dad he can come. Rishi's made up – but it's clear Jai resents the gesture.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!