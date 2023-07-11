Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy Robinson has SHOCK plans for her future

Tracy wants to open her own business rather than clean up after the guests at Bob and Bernice's B&B

Emmerdale's newlywed Tracy Robinson dreams of being her own boss in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

She's not long been back in the village and has returned as Mrs Robinson, having got back together with Nate.

But mum-of-one Tracy wants more out of life than cleaning round at the B&B and would love to open a nursery meaning she could look after Frankie while earning money minding other people's kids.

Picking up on Tracy's low mood, Bob kicks into action and tries to pep her spirits.

Will Bob's pick-me-up chat work? Are he and Bernice about to find themselves out of a helping hand as Tracy tries get to get her idea off the ground?

At Smithy, Faye turns up and reminds Mary that the clock is ticking.

The con-artist wants her ex to change the statement she made to the police and is threatening to release a nude photo of Mary to all the village if she doesn't do her bidding.

As Mary quakes in the face of Faye's out and out nastiness, Rhona arrives and can't believe brazen Faye's gall.

When mother and daughter are alone, Rhona begs Mary not to give in to Faye. But Mary's distraught and is desperate to stop the intimate picture getting into circulation.

With the wedding fast approaching, Laurel's trying her best to resolve the rift between Jai and Rishi.

Having listened to Laurel's pleas, her fiancé grumpily tells his dad he can come. Rishi's made up – but it's clear Jai resents the gesture.

