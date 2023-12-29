Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle discovers her FATE

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is falling apart in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Since the dramatic events of Christmas Day, she's been reliving the moment when she shot Chloe's dad, Harry, dead.

She's not been sleeping, she's having flashbacks - it's been a tough time.

And husband Mack is totally absorbed in his own troubles, having said goodbye to son Reuben in order to keep Charity out of prison.

It's a tricky business.

Charity is struggling after Harry's death. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity gets a visit from DS Jones, who's been investigating the shooting.

She tells her that the police aren't going to charge her - Harry's death has been ruled accidental.

Mack's relieved that his sacrifice hasn't been in vain.

But though Charity's trying to hide how she really feels, by pretending she's also relieved, she's actually struggling.

Poor Charity is in a bad way - can anyone help her?

Charity finds out of she is going to be charged with Harry's death. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Tracy Robinson is determined to get the better of former lover Caleb Milligan and she wants to start by buying him out of her forest nursery business.

Tracy doesn't want to be 'in bed' with Caleb in business if she can't be in bed with him in real life!

To do that, of course, she's going to need another investor and she's got just the perfect person in mind - Gabby Thomas.

Gabby is eager to get involved and they arrange a meeting.

Gabby's not interested when she realises Caleb is involved (Image credit: ITV)

Feeling on top of the world, Tracy tells Caleb about her plan to buy him out. But when he's sceptical, she's annoyed.

Ooh, she really lets Caleb get under her skin, doesn't she?!

Caleb asks to sit in on the meeting, and Gabby is immediately put off when she realises he's involved.

Tracy is furious and wants advice from Moira. (Image credit: ITV)

Furious, Tracy storms off to see Moira and asks her for advice. She suggests giving the money back, and seeing if Caleb will take it.

But Tracy's not keen on that! Instead she suggests telling Nate the truth about the affair.

Moira warns her that telling him everything could mean the end of her marriage, and she's taken aback when Tracy implies that's exactly what she's intending.

Whaaaat?!

Moira's got some advice for Tracy. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Caleb's surprised when defiant Tracy announces she's transferred his investment money back to him.

She's desperate to stop him having an influence over her and she's sure this is the way to do it.

But how will she react when Caleb offers to keep the money on the table for her? He promises it's not over for them yet - but is he right?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.