'Emmerdale' spoilers: Victoria Sugden gets some BAD news...

It's a miracle that Victoria Sugden (played by Isabel Hodgins) and Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) are now on good terms after all the bad blood between the women in the past on Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm — see our TV Guide for listings).

Wendy, of course, previously had maintained that her son didn’t rape Victoria. Lee was eventually attacked by Victoria’s brother Robert and later died from his injuries. Wendy was keen to be part of her grandson’s life but still maintained that Lee was innocent. Robert is of course now serving a prison sentence for his attack on Lee.

However, Wendy did finally admit that her late son did indeed rape Victoria. And that led to Victoria and Wendy finding a way forward. It gave Wendy a chance to get to know her grandson. This is an opportunity she has more than taken.

These days Wendy is a great support to single mum Victoria and loves spending time with her young grandson Harry. They seem like a happy family unit which given what has gone on before seems something of a miracle. But on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Victoria is thrown into a spin when Wendy announces some unexpected BAD news...



What's going on with Wendy? Could this bad news cause a rift between Wendy and Victoria? Oh no not again! Get watching to find out! Surely if they could find a way through what's gone on before this won't cause a rift again? Or is this revelation just so big?

Wendy is the bearer of some bad news for Victoria on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV. Here's how to watch Emmerdale in the USA just after it's available in the UK.