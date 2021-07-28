Want to watch Emmerdale in the USA but don't know how? Well, you've come to the right place.

If there is one thing the Brits do well, it is great TV. And the jewel in the crown of British television has got to be its award-winning soaps.

There used to be a time that you'd have to wait months to watch Emmerdale storylines from the UK play out on US TV, but all that has changed thanks to BritBox and now you can watch the latest soap dramas unfolding at the same time as the UK audience.

Here's how to watch Emmerdale in the US...

How to watch Emmerdale in the US

BritBox, the streaming channel packed with British shows, now airs Emmerdale and other British soaps including Coronation Street and EastEnders in the US right after the episodes have aired in the UK.

BritBox is the only place you can get the current seasons of all three big UK soaps, with new episodes being released immediately after they have aired on BBC1 and ITV. Britbox is the best way to watch all your favorite British shows and you can watch it easily via Amazon Prime across all your devices.

Britbox is the No. 1 way to watch all your favorite British shows from the BBC and ITV. And you can watch it easily via Amazon Prime Video Channels. All your subscription and billing is handled through your Amazon account, allowing you to watch as much as you want for a single price.

How can I catch up on the latest soap spoilers?

Here on whattowatch.com we have got all the latest soap news and spoilers, bringing soap fans everything they need to keep up to date with soapland drama.

So if you want to know what is going on with the Dingles and the Sugdens in Emmerdale, we have got everything you need in one place.

We even have dedicated EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Neighbours, and Home and Away spoiler pages, meaning you won't miss a thing.

How can I watch old episodes of Emmerdale in the US?

If you want to catch up on past episodes of Emmerdale you can stream old seasons on Amazon Prime from the US. They have got archives of episodes from previous years, meaning you can stream them all to your heart's content.

So, you will now never miss an episode of Emmerdale again!