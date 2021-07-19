Want to watch Coronation Street in the USA but don't know how? Our handy guide will tell you everything you need to know, so you'll never miss another episode again.

If there is one thing the Brits do well, it is great TV. And the jewel in the crown of British television has got to be its award-winning soaps.

There used to be a time that you'd have to wait months to watch Coronation Street storylines from the UK play out on US TV, but all that has changed thanks to BritBox and now you can watch the latest Weatherfield dramas unfolding at the same time as the UK audience.

Here's how to watch Coronation Street in the US...

How to watch Coronation Street in the USA

BritBox, the streaming channel packed with British shows, now airs Coronation Street and other British soaps including EastEnders and Emmerdale in the US right after the episodes have aired in the UK.

BritBox is the only place you can get the current seasons of all three big UK soaps, with new episodes being released immediately after they have aired on BBC1 and ITV. Britbox is the best way to watch all your favorite British shows and you can watch it through Amazon Prime across all your devices.

Where else can I watch episodes of Coronation Street?

If you have Hulu you can also watch episodes of Coronation Street for free.

The service offers episodes two weeks after they have aired in the UK and they currently go back as far as the start of 2021 should you need to catch up on past episodes.

How can I catch up on the latest soap spoilers?

Here on whattowatch.com we have got all the latest soap news and spoilers, bringing soap fans everything they need to keep up to date with soapland drama.

So if you want to know what is going on with the Barlows, Platts, and the McDonald family in Coronation Street, we have got everything you need in one place. We even have dedicated EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Neighbours, and Home and Away spoiler pages, meaning you won't miss a thing.

How can I watch old episodes of Coronation Street in the US?

If you want to catch up on past episodes of Coronation Street you can stream old seasons on Amazon Prime from the US. They have got archives of episodes from previous years, meaning you can stream them all to your heart's content.

Season 1 of Coronation Street is also available on IMDb TV. IMDb TV is the free, ad-supported streaming service from IMDb.com and its parent company Amazon. It offers thousands of movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy on their TV (Roku or Amazon Fire TV), computer or mobile device.

So, now you will now never miss an episode of Coronation Street again!