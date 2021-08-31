'Emmerdale' spoilers: Victoria Sugden held at gunpoint at the HOP!
Airs Wednesday 8 September 2021 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Victoria Sugden is held at gunpoint in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Victoria has been persuaded to give back the inheritance her young son Harry inherited. Russ, Wendy's dodgy ex, pretends to be overwhelmed with gratitude when he hears the news about the cash he's come calling for.
But Vic's about to find out she's been told a pack of lies about Russ.
With Wendy's guilty conscience eating away at her, the nurse turns up at the Hide to tell Victoria not to transfer the money over to her evil ex, Russ. But before Wendy can explain what's going on – and tell Vic about the secret Russ is using to blackmail her with – Russ arrives…
The money hasn't arrived in Russ' account and he wants to know why. As the scales drop from Vic's eyes, she's revolted that Russ would rip off a young child and makes to call the police. But Russ isn't having any of it. Grabbing her phone, and Wendy's, Russ locks the doors at the HOP and pulls out his sawn-off shotgun!
Meanwhile, unaware of what is unfolding in the Hide, David is in the HOP office using the scanner. Will he twig? Can David save the day?
Elsewhere, at Home Farm Kim is stunned to learn Jamie has wheedled his way back into the house and wormed around Gabby. Will Kim throw out her son?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).
