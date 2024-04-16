Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny Dingle humiliated by his SECRET attacker

Vinny is bruised and hurting in the wake of the scrapyard attack…

Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle is in bits in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been clattered over the head at the scrapyard, Vinny Dingle is bruised, scared… and in need of some TLC.

What the family doesn't realise is that one of their own was behind the attack. And if they did, Tom King would be a dead man.

But the vet's jealousy and need for control over his wife Belle is all-consuming and the fear of what his wife's brothers might do if they found out what he'd been doing to their girl isn't even a factor.

Now, Vinny needs some TLC and to Tom's horror, Belle insists on being there for him.

Tom tries to belittle Vinny when his wife Belle insists on sticking around to look after him in the wake of the attack in the scrapyard (Image credit: ITV)

Fuming about the turn of events, Tom can't help himself when he starts to belittle his wife's gentle friend.

At Home Farm, Billy's excited about re-igniting his personal training business.

But will the dad of three, who's already got a full-time job running Kim Tate's estate, manage to cope with such a busy schedule?

Billy is working for Kim Tate full-time but wants to restart his PT business. (Image credit: ITV)

Overloaded mechanic Cain ropes his granddaughter Sarah into helping out at the garage.

Overloaded mechanic Cain enlists granddaughter Sarah's help at the garage (Image credit: ITV)

