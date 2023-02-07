Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny teams up with Belle to pull off a DINGLE CAPER!

Vinny Dingle takes action to help his freezing family…

Emmerdale's Vinny proves he's a Dingle in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm

It's arctic at the Dingles' homestead and they can't afford to heat the place.

Not wanting to put up with the cold a moment longer, Vinny proves his Dingle mettle, teaming up with Belle to pull off a classic Dingle caper.

Belle shows her Dingle true colours as she and Vinny sort out a heating crisis! (Image credit: ITV)

Sneaking over to Pollard's place, the pair rob his oil tank by siphoning off the fuel!

Narrowly avoiding being caught in the act, Belle and Vinny return victorious and soon have the Dingle home nice and toasty.

It's such a welcome relief that even law-abiding Lydia decides to turn a blind eye.

Elsewhere, there's trouble in love for Marcus and Ethan.

Marcus suspects Ethan is cheating on him. (Image credit: ITV)

Ethan insists he's just as into the idea of sharing a place as Marcus is.

But Marcus isn't convinced and his suspicions seem justified when he clocks his boyfriend getting into a car with another guy!

Who's Ethan with? (Image credit: ITV )

Is the lawyer cheating on Marcus?

Naomi is having romantic problems too and offloads to Victoria.

Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV