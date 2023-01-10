Emmerdale spoilers: What prompts Mandy Dingle to organise a knees up?
Airs Thursday 19th January 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle leads the party in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
The Dingles love nothing more than a family knees-up.
But what's given Mandy Dingle an excuse to encourage the family to let their hair down?
At the Woolie, there's some out-of-date beer that needs drinking and the thrilled clan soon makes light work of it. What's got the Dingles so thirsty?
The do ends up giving Chas the perfect chance to get back in with her loved ones.
Having been ostracised for having an affair with the Dingles' enemy Al, not to mention cheating on Paddy, Chas is delighted when her loved ones start to thaw.
Paddy's crushed when he walks in on the scene at the Woolie and realises Chas has been forgiven.
Feeling totally isolated from the family he was once part of, the vet slopes off to the back room in bits and is left alone, taunted by the strains of the fun as Mandy gets the karaoke mic working…
At Home Farm, Kim has a meeting with Caleb, hoping he will see fit to invest in her business.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
