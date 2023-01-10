Emmerdale spoilers: What prompts Mandy Dingle to organise a knees up?

By Sarah Waterfall
published

Airs Thursday 19th January 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Mandy Dingle
What gives Mandy Dingle cause to get the Dingles partying in the Woolie? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle leads the party in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

The Dingles love nothing more than a family knees-up. 

But what's given Mandy Dingle an excuse to encourage the family to let their hair down?

At the Woolie, there's some out-of-date beer that needs drinking and the thrilled clan soon makes light work of it. What's got the Dingles so thirsty?

The do ends up giving Chas the perfect chance to get back in with her loved ones.

Having been ostracised for having an affair with the Dingles' enemy Al, not to mention cheating on Paddy, Chas is delighted when her loved ones start to thaw.

Al Chapman and Chas Dingle look longingly at each other

Chas, Cain's sister, was having an affair with her family's enemy, Al, behind her husband Paddy's back. (Image credit: ITVA)

Paddy

Paddy feels totally isolated from the Dingles, his former family. (Image credit: ITV)

Paddy's crushed when he walks in on the scene at the Woolie and realises Chas has been forgiven.

Feeling totally isolated from the family he was once part of, the vet slopes off to the back room in bits and is left alone, taunted by the strains of the fun as Mandy gets the karaoke mic working…

At Home Farm, Kim has a meeting with Caleb, hoping he will see fit to invest in her business. 

Caleb

Caleb meets with Kim Tate who's hoping he'll invest some of his cash in her business. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.

