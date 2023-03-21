Emmerdale spoilers: WHO is ARRESTED for the deadly hit-and-run?

There's an arrest in the village… Who ran over Alex Moore and left him for dead?

After a dramatic showdown between village vicar Charles Anderson and Alex Moore, Alex was left lying lifeless in a road having been hit by a car...

After a dramatic showdown between village vicar Charles Anderson and Alex Moore, Alex was left lying lifeless in a road having been hit by a car...

But who drove off leaving the drug thief on the ground?

Alex had stolen the surgery's drug delivery hours before he was run down. He'd also had a major fight with Charles who had discovered Alex's true colours.

As the police swoop and make an arrest, is Charles about to get cuffed? And if so, is this the end of his career?

Did village vicar Charles run down Alex?

Was this Charles walking away from the scene of the crime?

At Home Farm, having been caught getting passionate with Nicky, Gabby needs to talk fast. Can she persuade Caleb not to tell Kim who expressly forbade it?

Elsewhere, in the wake of all the drama with her baby daddy Samson and her boyfriend Noah, teen mum Amelia has had her world shaken up.

It's time to make some decisions about the future… So what's it to be? How's Amelia going to show up for her tiny daughter Esther?

