Emmerdale spoilers: WHO is carted off in an ambulance… Belle or Tom?
Airs Friday 27th September 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
One Emmerdale resident is on their way to A&E in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Tom King barged his way into Wishing Well, having got his 'girlfriend' Amelia to pretend she wanted a heart-to-heart with his ex-wife Belle Dingle, what happened next?
Something pretty momentous and horrific has clearly happened at the Dingles' homestead because an ambulance has been called and is tearing its way to A&E on a life-saving mission.
Has Tom taken out his rage on Belle for exposing him to be an evil abuser, shattering the Mr Nice Guy image he's been so desperate to maintain?
Has Belle finally seen red and lashed out at the man who has put her through months of misery, pain and mental torture?
Has she fought back and harmed Tom?
Or have one of the Dingles interrupted Tom as he was attempting to teach Belle a lesson and doled out a lesson of their own?
By all accounts, Belle's family are closing rank in Friday's episode while Amy's absolutely furious.
Has she found out that naive Amelia helped Tom get access to Belle?
All will be revealed…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
