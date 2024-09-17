Emmerdale spoilers: WHO is carted off in an ambulance… Belle or Tom?

Who's on their way to A&E – Belle or Tom?

One Emmerdale resident is on their way to A&E in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Tom King barged his way into Wishing Well, having got his 'girlfriend' Amelia to pretend she wanted a heart-to-heart with his ex-wife Belle Dingle, what happened next?

Belle Dingle has outed Tom's abuse and he's furious. (Image credit: ITV)

Something pretty momentous and horrific has clearly happened at the Dingles' homestead because an ambulance has been called and is tearing its way to A&E on a life-saving mission.

Has Tom taken out his rage on Belle for exposing him to be an evil abuser, shattering the Mr Nice Guy image he's been so desperate to maintain?

Tom has spent months trying to convince everyone that it's Belle who has a problem not him (Image credit: ITV)

Naive Amelia has become Tom's latest weapon against Belle (Image credit: ITV)

Has Belle finally seen red and lashed out at the man who has put her through months of misery, pain and mental torture?

Has she fought back and harmed Tom?

Or have one of the Dingles interrupted Tom as he was attempting to teach Belle a lesson and doled out a lesson of their own?

Have one of the Dingles meted out their own type of punishment on Tom? Cain and Charity would be only too happy to see him get what's coming to the man who abused their beloved Belle. (Image credit: ITV)

By all accounts, Belle's family are closing rank in Friday's episode while Amy's absolutely furious.

Has she found out that naive Amelia helped Tom get access to Belle?

All will be revealed…

