'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Aaron Dingle ABANDON sister Liv?

Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) is in a world of grief following the SHOCK murder of his boyfriend, Ben Tucker on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The two fellas had been planning to leave the village for a new life in Cornwall.



But then, unknown to anyone else, Ben discovered video footage of murderer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) attempting to drown love-rival Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins)... and she bumped-off Ben to protect her KILLER secrets!



Aaron is horrified by the news that Ben's death is being treated as a murder investigation.



And just to make matters worse, Aaron's own sister, Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) was one of the last people to see Ben alive, after she got into a drunken scuffle with him at Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits.



Aaron turned his back on Liv when she previously got derailed by alcohol.



And now she's caught-up in this tragedy after giving a statement to the police.



Liv feels dreadful over the way she behaved towards Ben before his death.



But it looks like her tears and remorse may be too little, too late for Aaron.



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Aaron struggles to hold it together when he visits Liv before her court appearance.



Liv is left reeling when Aaron tells her he doesn't have the strength to keeping supporting her any more.



Will this be Aaron's last goodbye to Liv?

Sam fears he has lost his wife Lydia for good on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, it looks like it could all be over between Sam Dingle (James Hooton) and hs wife, Lydia (Karen Blick) following that massive Dingle family bust-up.



Lydia is in the bad books after telling the police about her disturbing encounter with a drunk and bleeding Liv outside the HOP on the night Ben was murdered.



NEVER go against the Dingle family code and drop another member of the family in it!



As Sam's sibling Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and family relative Vinny (Bradley Johnson) rally around him, Sam is distraught to think he may have lost Lydia for good...

Manpreet clashes with her estranged husband Rishi on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

It's not a good day for Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker).



First, her estranged husband, Rishi Sharmer (Bhasker Patel) warns her he will be claiming spousal maintenance from her GP's salary to recover the money he previously lent her.



Then she is alarmed when she finds out her younger sister, Meena has urged Ethan Anderson (Emile John) to drop any further contact with his birth mum, Esme (Eva Fontaine), who abandoned him when he was a child.



WHY is Meena playing games with Ethan's happiness?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.