Emmerdale spoilers: Will Belle abort abuser Tom's baby?

Brave Belle King prepares to abort her baby in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). But will she go through with the termination?

Having realised her evil husband Tom King has placed a tracker on her mobile, Belle knows she's got to find a way of getting to the abortion clinic without him knowing.

Belle first asks Tom if she can use his car, but he refuses her permission.

Growing desperate, Belle manages to locate a spare key for the vehicle but knows her safety could be at serious risk if Tom found out where she was headed.

Belle is consumed with fear and anxiety as she prepares for her abortion. (Image credit: ITV)

Taking her chance to make a getaway, Belle convinces Amelia to look after Piper and slips her phone into Esther’s pram, to ensure Tom doesn’t find out where going.

After taking one final look around the village to check Tom isn't watching, Belle gets into his car and drives off.

Arriving safely at the clinic, Belle nervously waits to be called in for her appointment. It’s only then that the enormity of what she’s about to do hits her as she struggles to make sense of her toxic marriage.

But despite all the anguish, Belle feels sure about one thing – she can’t start a family with the monster of a man she's married to.

Will she get rid of the baby?

Cain and Moira Dingle's marriage is at breaking point. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira's run-in with Cain leaves her feeling shaken. (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Butlers, it's the morning after Moira Dingle cruelly let rip at her husband Cain Dingle.

The couple clashed after Cain warned Moira against terrorising Samson Dingle, pointing out it could jeopardise Matty Barton's chances of being released from prison.

Moira is feeling wretched at taking her anger out on Cain, particularly when he reminds her of the cruel words she called him.

It's not long before tempers flare again when Cain returns home drunk and as events spiral out of control, Moira is left deeply shaken.

Is her marriage on the verge of collapse?

Rose Jackson continues her secret mission to destroy Kim Tate's life. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Rose Jackson informs Ruby Fox-Miligan that their scheme to destroy Kim Tate is coming together nicely.

Viewers were shocked to discover Ruby and Rose's secret connection and the fact they're working together to bring the lady of the manor down.

Under Ruby's orders, Rose has moved into Home Farm and is biding her time waiting to seduce Will Taylor and snatch him from Kim.

But have the ladies underestimated who they're messing with?

Emmerdale continues Friday at 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.