'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Cain Dingle get ARRESTED?

Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) risks getting himself ARRESTED on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The trouble starts when Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) starts scheming at The Woolpack again.



The whole Dingle family are keeping a close eye on Al, after they discovered the baddie businessman became an investor in the village pub so he could secretly drive The Woolpack to financial ruin.



Al and a group of investors have plans to knock down The Woolpack and build luxury apartments instead!



So after agreeing to a Christmas drinks promotion by pub chef and co-owner, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), Al secretly sabotages Marlon's idea.



Al starts telling customers that there has been a mistake with the Christmas lunch promotion and that all diners are not entitled to a FREE bottle of champagne with their meal, rather than the single glass that Marlow originally intended!



Awful Al is confident his plan will soon put a dent in the pub's finances.



But when Marlon notices villagers, Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) and Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) with a free bottle of bubbles, he soon begins to suspect Al is up to no good again...

PC Swirling catches Cain threatening Al on tonight's episode of Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

As Al continues to hand out free champagne left, right and centre, pub landlady, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is furious to discover that Al is up to his old tricks again.



Chas SNAPS and suddenly there's BIG trouble brewing at The Woolpack!



Cain is furious when he finds out what Al has been up to, and it's not long before there is a heated confrontation between the fellas outside the pub.



Unfortunately, just as Cain is about to really kick off, an off-duty PC Swirling (Andy Moore) walks out of the pub to catch him in the act!



Will Cain find himself under arrest while Al gets away with his games again?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.