Emmerdale spoilers: Will David Metcalfe get arrested?

Emmerdale's David Metcalfe is at an important crossroads in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm — see our TV Guide for full listings).

After disappearing into thin air with Theo and Amba and then effectively taking Leyla hostage, David Metcalfe has a lot of making up to do.

His bad decisions, knee-jerk reactions and recklessness has caused problem after problem and now all this.

Can David make things right? Does the struggling dad need psychological help?

At Home Farm there's a hullabaloo going on as something of Will's has gone missing and rather than blame himself, Kim's husband points the finger at the staff, accusing Sam Dingle of being behind the 'theft'.

Has someone really stolen from Will?

Will Taylor is furious and believes Sam Dingle has stolen from him. Has he? (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Smithy it's Marlon's turn to be there for his mother-in-law Mary who's in need of reassurance. The chef is only too happy to support the OAP who helped him on the daily last year when his life was decimated by a stroke.

Mary's been there for Marlon while he recovered from his stroke and now it's his turn to be there for his mother-in-law… (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues on weeknights on ITV.

Tonight it's on at 7.00pm because of the FA Cup kick off at 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings.