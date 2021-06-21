'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Faith Dingle ruin Pollard's chances of reuniting with Brenda?

Faith Dingle causes more problems for Brenda and Pollard in the first of Thursday’s episodes of Emmerdale on ITV from 7 pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Eric supports Faith through her health crisis, could it scupper his chances of reconciling with Brenda?

After splitting up a few months ago, it looks like Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) and Pollard (Chris Chittell) are on the road to reconciliation. But is Faith (Sally Dexter) about to put a spanner in the works?

Faith’s already caused problems for the couple since she returned to the village in February.

Brenda got fed up with her partner’s ex hanging about and the final straw came when she discovered that a brooch had been stolen from her home…

In her eyes, the obvious suspect was Faith, but she was way off the mark because it was actually Mack (Lawrence Robb) who had made off with her precious jewellery.

When Faith’s grandson Aaron (Danny Miller) found out that his gran was being accused of a crime she didn’t commit, he stole the brooch from Mack and secretly returned it to its rightful owner. Unfortunately, that didn’t stop Brenda from thinking that Faith had a hand in the theft.

Fed up with Faith getting tangled up in their lives, Brenda dumped Pollard, telling him that as long as Faith is in on the scene their relationship is over.

But when Pollard ended up in hospital and uttered her name when he came round, it became clear that he was the only woman for her…

Eric's worried about Faith. (Image credit: ITV)

Now the couple are taking baby steps towards getting back together, but after learning that Faith has started to experience some worrying symptoms, Pollard can’t help but worry that something is seriously wrong with his ex.

Tonight, Brenda tells David and Meena that she’s feeling neglected by Pollard and prepares a romantic surprise for him, unaware that he’s by Faith’s side at the hospital as she prepares to find out what’s wrong with her…

What will Brenda do if she finds out that Pollard has been spending time with the enemy?

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Thursday 1 July at 7pm. Air date may change because of Euro 2020 - see our TV Guide for full listings.

