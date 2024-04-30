Emmerdale spoilers: Will GUILT-RIDDEN Ethan Anderson confess?

Ethan is wracked with guilt about the car crash…

Emmerdale's Ethan Anderson needs to confess in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)… but will he?

As a solicitor, Ethan Anderson should follow the absolute letter of the law.

But not only did he get behind the wheel of a car when he was over the limit, he crashed it and legged it leaving his passenger, and friend, Nicky injured and unconscious.

Nicky is in hospital fighting for his life and his parents Ruby and Caleb are worried sick.

As the police investigate, will they uncover evidence that suggests someone else was in the car with Nicky?

Will Ethan's guilty conscience push him to confess to what he's done?

Having found out that Pollard conned her out of thousand pounds it's time to confront him.

He's furious with her for having sabotaged his sales at the shop but when Kerry reveals what she knows about the necklace he 'helped' her sell, it's stalemate…

How will the confrontation play out?

