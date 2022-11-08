Emmerdale spoilers: Will Kerry Wyatt discover the TERRIBLE truth?
Airs Friday 18 November 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Kerry Wyatt (played by Laura Norton) had big dreams of becoming lady of the manor when she first found out her fiance, Al Chapman, was looking at property to buy on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Unfortunately for Kerry, Al was purchasing a dream home for him and SECRET LOVER Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) to live in!
However, after Al's SHOCK death by shotgun, during a confrontation with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) at Butler's Farm, Kerry is now starting to discover that Al is not the man she thought he was...
Kerry's daughter, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), has made the suspicious discovery that Al was probably cheating on Kerry with another woman at the time of his death.
But they are unaware that the other woman was Chas...
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Kerry is still reeling from Chloe's discovery about Al's betrayal.
But then she finds unexpected support from Chas, who is still battling with a guilty conscience after Al's funeral.
Chas encourages Kerry to make a BIG decision.
Will she also finally come clean about her and Al's affair?
This week's Emmerdale cast:
Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)
Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton)
Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb)
Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)
Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler)
Naomi Walters (Karene Peter)
Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson)
Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley)
Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper)
Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham)
Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant)
Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb)
Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano)
Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt)
Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell)
Dan Spencer (Liam Fox)
Samson Dingle (Sam Hall)
Noah Dingle (Jack Downham)
Sam Dingle (James Hooten)
Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick)
David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden)
Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins)
Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland)
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
