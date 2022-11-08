Emmerdale spoilers: Will Kerry Wyatt discover the TERRIBLE truth?

Kerry Wyatt (played by Laura Norton) had big dreams of becoming lady of the manor when she first found out her fiance, Al Chapman, was looking at property to buy on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Unfortunately for Kerry, Al was purchasing a dream home for him and SECRET LOVER Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) to live in!



However, after Al's SHOCK death by shotgun, during a confrontation with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) at Butler's Farm, Kerry is now starting to discover that Al is not the man she thought he was...



Kerry's daughter, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), has made the suspicious discovery that Al was probably cheating on Kerry with another woman at the time of his death.



But they are unaware that the other woman was Chas...



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Kerry is still reeling from Chloe's discovery about Al's betrayal.



But then she finds unexpected support from Chas, who is still battling with a guilty conscience after Al's funeral.



Chas encourages Kerry to make a BIG decision.



Will she also finally come clean about her and Al's affair?

Will Chas confess ALL to Kerry on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

This week's Emmerdale cast:



Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton)

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb)

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler)

Naomi Walters (Karene Peter)

Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson)

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley)

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper)

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham)

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant)

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb)

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano)

Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt)

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell)

Dan Spencer (Liam Fox)

Samson Dingle (Sam Hall)

Noah Dingle (Jack Downham)

Sam Dingle (James Hooten)

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick)

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden)

Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins)

Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland)



READ MORE! Which soap is ex-Emmerdale star Patsy Kensit rumoured to be appearing on next?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub