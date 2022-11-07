Patsy Kensit joins EastEnders as Lola Pearce's mum
Patsy Kensit is said to be joining the EastEnders cast as Lola Pearce's mum while she battles cancer.
EastEnders has reportedly cast TV star Patsy Kensit as Lola Pearce's (Danielle Harold) mum amidst her devastating brain tumour storyline.
An EastEnders source supposedly told The Sun (opens in new tab): “Bosses are thrilled they have managed to get Patsy for this role.
“She’s a great actress and is about to play a part in one of their biggest current storylines.”
She has previously expressed interest in a role on the soap, telling the Radio Times (opens in new tab) in 2019: "I’d love to do EastEnders, my father was involved in organised crime in the East End, so I grew up around villains and that kind of backdrop. I can pull a pint and say, 'You’re barred.'"
Patsy also revealed that she wanted to play a strong matriarch like EastEnders legend Peggy Mitchell, who was played by the late Dame Barbara Windsor for 22 years.
The former model is due to start filming later this month and her scenes will air around the soap's big Christmas storylines.
Not much is known about Lola's background, except that her mother abandoned her when she was just three years old and her father died after being in and out of prison.
Patsy is no stranger to the soap world as she played villain Sadie King in Emmerdale from 2004 to 2006 and then nurse Faye Morton in Holby City from 2007 to 2010.
She also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 and finished in seventh place with her professional partner Robin Windsor.
Her other acting jobs include Lethal Weapon 2, Absolute Beginners, Bitter Harvest, The Great Gatsby and The Bluebird.
Following Lola's brain surgery in EastEnders, she received the heartbreaking news that she has terminal cancer and will eventually lose her battle with the disease.
In upsetting scenes, Lola and her loved ones sobbed as Lola tried to come to terms with the fact that she will have to leave her young daughter, Lexi (Isabella Brown) behind.
Will it be a happy reunion for Lola and her estranged mum?
