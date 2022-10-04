Emmerdale spoilers: Will Kim Tate catch fiance Will with his ex Harriet?

Is Kim Tate about to discover the truth about the FORBIDDEN feelings between her fiance Will and his ex-girlfriend Harriet on Emmerdale?

Kim Tate (played by Claire King) is about to get married to Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Let's hope husband number four, Will, doesn't have a tragic end like Kim's previous husbands, Frank Tate and Graham Foster!



But will the couple actually make it down the aisle?



While Kim awaits her wedding day, completely content with the man she is going to marry, she remains unaware of the FORBIDDEN feelings between her fiancee and his ex-girlfriend, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton).



However, the warning signs are there when Will slips into a strange mood after Harriet makes her excuses and tells him that she won't be attending the wedding.



Will storms off to confront Harriet and insists he wants her there on the Big Day.



But WHY would Harriet want to sit back and watch ex-lover Will marry another woman?



Meanwhile, Kim starts to sense something is wrong and goes in search of her missing fiance.



She finds him at the scrapyard, deep in a heated conversation with Harriet!



How much will Kim overhear?



Will she discover that Harriet is still holding onto hope of another chance for love with Will...



Could the Big Day now be in jeopardy?

WHAT will Kim discover when she spies on Will and Harriet on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Will confronts Harriet over her decision not to attend his wedding on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Faith Dingle's friends and family are devastated after the tragic turn of events.



But Faith's daughter, Chas (Lucy Pargeter), remains unaware of what has happened.



Chas tried to put all her family troubles on hold while she sneaked off for another liaison with SECRET lover, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).



Is Chas about to live to regret her continuing affair when she returns home...

Cain was by his mum Faith's bedside on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

