Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky and Suni BREAK-UP?
Airs Wednesday 29 November 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Will Amit Sharma (played by Anil Goutam) be the cause of his son Suni's (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) break-up with boyfriend, Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope) on Emmerdale? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Suni becomes suspicious that Nicky has shared the secret involving Amit's presence at Holdgate Farm on the day his brother Rishi took a fatal fall down the stairs...
After an argument with his boyfriend, Suni decides he can't trust Nicky and decides to break-up with him!
With Suni and Nicky's relationship seemingly over, will Amit get his wish for his son to leave the village and return to India with him?
Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) has got trouble on her hands... in the shape of Caleb Miligan (William Ash)!
Caleb has made it very clear he is attracted to Tracy, despite the fact she is married to his nephew, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).
After their previous SECRET kisses, Tracy faces a dilemma when Caleb invites her back to his place after the pub.
WHAT will Tracy do?
Is she about to risk her marriage by embarking on a secret affair with Caleb?
Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) fears he may not see his baby son, Reuben again.
Mackenzie's vengeful ex-girlfriend, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) has done a runner from the village with their child.
Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) tries to reassure Mackenzie that they will do whatever it takes to find Chloe and Reuben.
But she warns her fella not to make an enemy of Chloe's sister, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), if they want to discover more on Chloe's whereabouts.
Can Mackenzie keep his cool?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.