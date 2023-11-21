Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky and Suni BREAK-UP?

Will awful Amit be the cause of more TROUBLE between his son Suni and boyfriend Nicky on Emmerdale?

Will Amit Sharma (played by Anil Goutam) be the cause of his son Suni's (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) break-up with boyfriend, Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope) on Emmerdale?



Suni becomes suspicious that Nicky has shared the secret involving Amit's presence at Holdgate Farm on the day his brother Rishi took a fatal fall down the stairs...



After an argument with his boyfriend, Suni decides he can't trust Nicky and decides to break-up with him!



With Suni and Nicky's relationship seemingly over, will Amit get his wish for his son to leave the village and return to India with him?

Suni and Nicky argue about Amit on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) has got trouble on her hands... in the shape of Caleb Miligan (William Ash)!



Caleb has made it very clear he is attracted to Tracy, despite the fact she is married to his nephew, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).



After their previous SECRET kisses, Tracy faces a dilemma when Caleb invites her back to his place after the pub.



WHAT will Tracy do?



Is she about to risk her marriage by embarking on a secret affair with Caleb?

Caleb continues to pursue married woman Tracy on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) fears he may not see his baby son, Reuben again.



Mackenzie's vengeful ex-girlfriend, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) has done a runner from the village with their child.



Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) tries to reassure Mackenzie that they will do whatever it takes to find Chloe and Reuben.



But she warns her fella not to make an enemy of Chloe's sister, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), if they want to discover more on Chloe's whereabouts.



Can Mackenzie keep his cool?

Charity tries to reassure Mackenzie that they will find Chloe and Reuben on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

