'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Paddy Kirk break the law for Kim?

Emmerdale's Paddy Kirk is offered a dangerous deal in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Things are dire at The Woolpack which is on the brink of ruin due to the pandemic and a huge drop in customers coming through the doors.

Owners Chas and Marlon are in a terrible spot and need to act fast. But ruthless schemer Al Chapman is waiting in the wings with an offer to inject some cash into the failing village pub.

As the pair talk it over, Chas' husband Paddy listens in and is horrified when best mate Marlon says he's not only prepared to let Al invest in the pub, but also buy out his entire stake!

Marlon is desperate to sort out his dire money troubles. (Image credit: ITV)

Determined to keep his nemesis Al away from the family-run pub, Paddy visits Kim Tate, hoping she's got some ready cash to invest.

Kim's all ears but points out that Al investing in the Woolpack would actually benefit her as it would keep him away from HOP... so if Paddy wants her help he is going to have to sweeten the deal even more.

Kim agrees to help, but she wants something from Paddy in return… will the village vet agree to dope her horse so it wins a race?

Kim wants vet Paddy to dope her horse so it wins a race. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Diane's got a date but it seems Michael is more interested in his jigsaw! Can Rodney step in and save her from the awkward situation?

Diane's got a date… but is there romance in sight? (Image credit: ITV)

Michael seems more interested in his jigsaw than getting to know Diane! (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Will is chuffed when Kim thanks him for his loyalty and promotes him to Estate Manager.

At Home Farm Will is rewarded for his loyalty and promoted to Estate Manager. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.