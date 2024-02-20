Emmerdale spoilers: Will Rhona plead NOT GUILTY?

Rhona Goskirk (played by Zoe Henry) could be facing criminal charges after kidnapping baby Ivy on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But since she is Ivy's biological mum, she doesn't feel like she has done anything wrong.



In fact, she now wants to push for parental rights to Ivy.



This news will not please Rhona's first husband, Gus Malcolms, who has previously reported Rhona to the Police.



With the court case looming, Rhona decides to go against legal eagle Ethan Anderson's (Emile John) advice.



She tells her husband, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), and her mum, Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson), that she intends to plead NOT GUILTY at her trial!



How will Marlon and Mary react, knowing this could possibly mean a harsher sentence for Rhona?

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is shocked when husband Tom King (James Chase) brings up her KILLER past!



A decade ago, teenager Belle was sentenced to time in youth custody after being found guilty of manslaughter.



An argument with her best friend, Gemma Andrews, led to a terrible turn of events...



Belle has put that horrible time behind her.



So Belle can't believe it when Tom tells her that he has promised she will talk to Angel King (Rebecca Bakes) about the secure home she was sent to.



Angel is currently facing a similar fate, after being involved in the SHOCK car crash that killed local lad, Heath Hope.



Can Belle face revisiting her murderous past to help Angel?

Tom cruelly reminds Belle of her troubled past on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

