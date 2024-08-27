Emmerdale spoilers: Will Taylor’s blackmail hell takes a horrifying turn!
Airs Tuesday 3rd September 2024 at 7.30 pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Will Taylor's blackmail nightmare spirals out of control in Tuesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Will's shocked when Jimmy King shows him an email on the work account. Jimmy encourages a furious Will to go to the police as he's sent porn images with his and Rose's faces on them. Not wanting to reveal his torment to wife Kim Tate, another deep fake video on his phone leaves Will terrified that this is more than just a scare.
Belle King concocts a plan to play husband Tom King at his own game by stealing his tablet. Later on, Belle takes a stand against Tom and confronts him in front of everyone at the Woolpack.
Belle and Lydia Dingle are in disbelief when Amelia Spencer unintentionally lets slip that she's been dating Tom for the last couple of weeks. Will Amelia believe Belle's accusations and stay clear of the abuser?
Despite the breakdown of their marriage, Tracy Robinson has secretly developed feelings for her ex-husband Nate Robinson while they've been co-parenting their young daughter Frankie.
Nate finally comes clean to Tracy about his new job offer in Scotland, but neither want to admit their feelings and Nate hides his sadness as he leaves. Could this be the end of their relationship for good?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.