Emmerdale spoilers: Will Taylor’s blackmail hell takes a horrifying turn!

Emmerdale's Will Taylor's blackmail nightmare spirals out of control in Tuesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Will's shocked when Jimmy King shows him an email on the work account. Jimmy encourages a furious Will to go to the police as he's sent porn images with his and Rose's faces on them. Not wanting to reveal his torment to wife Kim Tate, another deep fake video on his phone leaves Will terrified that this is more than just a scare.

Belle King turns the tables on Tom King and confronts him in the Woolpack. (Image credit: ITV)

Belle King concocts a plan to play husband Tom King at his own game by stealing his tablet. Later on, Belle takes a stand against Tom and confronts him in front of everyone at the Woolpack.

Belle and Lydia Dingle are in disbelief when Amelia Spencer unintentionally lets slip that she's been dating Tom for the last couple of weeks. Will Amelia believe Belle's accusations and stay clear of the abuser?

Nate Robinson reveals his job news to Tracy Robinson. (Image credit: ITV)

Despite the breakdown of their marriage, Tracy Robinson has secretly developed feelings for her ex-husband Nate Robinson while they've been co-parenting their young daughter Frankie.

Nate finally comes clean to Tracy about his new job offer in Scotland, but neither want to admit their feelings and Nate hides his sadness as he leaves. Could this be the end of their relationship for good?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.