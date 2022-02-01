‘Holby City’ spoilers: Bernie Wolfe's shock return!

As they were... Bernie Wolfe and Serena Campbell in 'Holby City'. Are they still together?

Bernie Wolfe makes an unexpected return to Holby City (Tuesday 08 February 2022 at 7.50pm on BBC1 - See our TV Guide for listings) while nurse-turned-spy Madge Britton has plenty to report to Regina Marriott when Donna Jackson reaches boiling point and Nicky McKendrick goes rogue!

Full Holby City spoilers below…

Bernie Wolfe is back!

The last time surgeon Bernie Wolfe (Jemma Redgrave) was in Holby, the hospital had been bombed by her serial killer son, Cameron Dunn, before he died in front of her. So it’s understandable that the former army medic is on edge when she returns.

Jason Haynes (Jules Robertson) is delighted when Bernie, his aunt Serena Campbell’s partner (Fiancée? Wife? Ex? All will be revealed!), pays him a visit this week as he recovers from a car accident. But she’s obviously uncomfortable at returning to the scene of Cameron’s crimes…

Feeling self-conscious and in desperate need of a breather, Bernie goes outside. There, she runs into Donna Jackson - whose boyfriend Xavier was killed by Cameron. But far from being angry, Donna is compassionate.

Later, however, Bernie is left devastated when she phones Nicky McKendrick and asks to see Cameron’s daughter Juliet. Nicky reveals Juliet is being looked after by someone else and angrily blames Bernie for Cameron turning out how he did!

Will traumatised Bernie regret returning to the place she once loved?

Bernie and Serena in happier times. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in ‘Holby City’ this week…

Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) piles pressure on the nursing team to increase their shifts and cancel their holidays. Frazzled Donna attempts to fight back but ends up feeling defeated.

Later, the hardworking nurse confides in Bernie that she’s been offered a job elsewhere… And it looks like Donna’s considering taking it when, at the end of her shift, she’s berated by Dom Copeland (David Ames) for refusing to work extra hours in order to attend her daughter’s parents’ evening

Feeling exhausted and disrespected after another gruelling day, Donna lets everyone within earshot know exactly what she thinks. Is this the end of her career in Holby?

Can we get some help in here? Donna Jackson reaches her limits in 'Holby City'. (Image credit: BBC)

Kind-hearted Kylie Maddon (Amy Murphy) finds herself in nursing director Madge Britton’s bad books when she wanders away from the wards to get toiletries for her patients. Madge (Claire Burt), who is feeling the strain of being Regina Marriott’s double agent, takes her frustrations out on Kylie and berates her for neglecting patients.

Even so, when one of Kylie’s desperately ill patients decides to discharge himself, she once again leaves the hospital to chase after him. But disaster strikes when he accidentally drives into her!

Suffering shocking injuries, Kylie’s rushed back into the hospital. Will she be okay?

Talented Amy Murphy stars as caring Kylie Maddon in 'Holby City'. (Image credit: BBC)

Things are awkward between Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) and Eli Ebrahimi (Davood Ghadami). Privately Eli is concerned about Nicky, his wife Amelia (Lucy Briggs-Owen), and baby Juliet.

Meanwhile, Nicky enthusiastically throws herself into preparing to operate on Jac. So naturally she’s shocked when Jac throws her off the case!

But Nicky’s not giving up. When things go awry in theatre she takes it upon herself to step up to the plate, breaking all the rules in the process.

Instead of impressing Jac, however, Nicky’s actions have the opposite effect and leave her facing dismissal!

Nicky makes an unqualified decision about a patient during surgery... (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Jac is touched when a patient names a rose after her, but secretly breaks down as her situation looks increasingly bleak.

Between financial pressures, mysterious injuries, fielding cryptic calls from home and trying to dig dirt for Regina (Karen Ascoe), Madge begins to unravel.

Henrik Hanssen’s (Guy Self) budding feelings for Russ Faber (Simon Slater) have not gone unnoticed by a hospital visitor. How will he react when asked about them?

And Josh Hudson’s (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) rejects a call from Claudia. What does she want?

Jac Naylor makes a few calls about her future... (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Holby City airs on Tuesday 08 February 2022 at 7.50pm on BBC1 and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.